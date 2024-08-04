Chinese businesses hoping to expand in the US and bring jobs face uncertainty and suspicion

WASHINGTON (AP) — In 2022, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer welcomed a Chinese battery company’s plan to build a $2.36 billion factory and bring a couple thousand jobs to Big Rapids. But now the project is in the crosshairs of some U.S. lawmakers and local residents. They suspect the Chinese company could spy for Beijing and work to extend China’s influence in the U.S. heartland. The company, Gotion High-Tech, rejects the accusations. Lured by the large U.S. market, Chinese businesses are coming to the United States with money, jobs and technology, only to find rising suspicion at a time of an intensifying U.S.-China rivalry that has spread into the business world.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.