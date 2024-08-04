From ‘monkey boy’ to ‘horse guy’, Stephen Nedoroscik is soaking up the limelight

PARIS (AP) — Stephen Nedoroscik is leaning into his newfound stardom as a geeky, bespectacled, Rubik’s Cube-solving video gamer who just won two bronze medals at the Paris Olympics. The 25-year-old U.S. gymnast finished third in the pommel horse on Saturday, helping the American men’s team earn bronze. It brought the program its first men’s Olympic medal in 16 years. Along the way, he’s captured the hearts of Olympics viewers with his endearing personality.

