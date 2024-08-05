The Taliban says people in Afghanistan on previous government’s visas can stay for now
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Afghanistan’s Taliban government says it will allow people in the country on visas issued by the former Western-backed government to stay for now. But it says they wouldn’t be allowed back in without documents from a Taliban-approved diplomatic mission. The announcement by the Taliban’s Foreign Ministry on the social media platform X clarified its July 30 announcement that it would no longer accept documents from consulates and diplomatic missions abroad staffed by member of the former government. The move is part of the Taliban’s efforts to gain control of Afghanistan’s representation abroad since returning to power in 2021. The Taliban has blacklisted diplomatic missions in Canada, Australia and several European countries.