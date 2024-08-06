Ex-partner of Argentina’s former president Alberto Fernández accuses him of abuse

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — The ex-partner of former Argentine President Alberto Fernández has accused him of physically and emotionally abusing her. The allegations were in a court order issued Tuesday that has shocked the country and threatened to further stain the reputation of the moderate leftist whose government many Argentines blame for deepening their economic crisis. The Buenos Aires federal court opened a criminal investigation into the accusations of “psychological terrorism,” phone harassment and physical abuse against Fernández. The court also granted a restraining order preventing him from contacting Fabiola Yáñez, the mother of his second child. Fernández said the allegations are false and never happened.

