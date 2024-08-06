NY homeowner testifies that RFK Jr. rents a room, at trial disputing whether he lives in the state

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The woman who owns the suburban New York property that independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. claims as a residence says he pays $500 a month for a room. Kennedy is fighting a lawsuit claiming his New York nominating petition falsely lists the home of Barbara Moss as his residence while he actually has lived in Los Angeles since 2014. The suit seeks to invalidate his petition, keeping him off New York’s ballot. Moss testified Tuesday that Kennedy is her tenant, though there is no written lease. The case was brought on behalf of several voters by Clear Choice PAC, a super PAC led by supporters of Democratic President Joe Biden.

