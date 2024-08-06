Republican activist becomes first person to be convicted in Arizona’s fake elector case

PHOENIX (AP) — A Republican activist who signed a document falsely claiming Donald Trump had won Arizona in 2020 became the first person to be convicted in the state’s fake elector case. The Arizona Attorney General’s Office says Loraine Pellegrino, a past president of the group Ahwatukee Republican Women, has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of filing a false document. Pellegrino was sentenced to unsupervised probation. Before the plea, she faced nine felony charges. Seventeen others had been charged, including 10 other Republicans who had signed a certificate saying they were “duly elected and qualified” electors and claimed Trump had carried Arizona in 2020. President Joe Biden won Arizona by 10,457 votes.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.