Addicted to the Olympics? A turnaround for the Peacock streaming service probably contributed

Three years ago in Tokyo, NBC’s Peacock streaming service was a laughingstock, riddled with glitches and unfulfilled promise. Paris is an entirely different experience. Peacock’s Olympics offering this year has been a marked success, and NBC has already streamed more Olympics moments from Paris than it has for all of the previous Olympics combined. NBC has sought to make Peacock a more user-friendly experience, and it has been hard not to get hooked on all that it offers, particularly showing the breadth of the Olympic games in greater fashion than television itself. NBC now hopes that many consumers who signed up for the Olympics will keep their subscriptions.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.