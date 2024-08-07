Census categories misrepresent the ‘street race’ of Latinos, Afro Latinos, report says
Associated Press
Filling out forms that ask for racial and ethnic identification can be a struggle for many Latinos, especially when there is not one box that reflects their identity. Because of this, Latinos are often left checking Hispanic census boxes that do not encompass who they are, creating gaps in data that experts say could obscure the number of people identified as multiracial. In a new report, researchers at the University of California, Los Angeles propose including street or perceived race questions on demographic surveys, to help solve for the implications of combining the race and ethnicity for Latinos.