High-profile former North Dakota lawmaker to plead guilty in court to traveling for sex with a minor

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A former powerful North Dakota lawmaker is scheduled to plead guilty Thursday in federal court to traveling to Europe with the intent to pay for sex with a minor. Ray Holmberg, a Republican who served in the state Senate from 1976 to 2022, was indicted in October 2023. He signed a plea agreement in June in which he will plead guilty to the travel charge. Under that deal, prosecutors have agreed to recommend a sentence at the low end of the guideline range and move to dismiss a charge of receipt and attempted receipt of child sexual abuse material.

