Journey keyboardist asks judge to resolve deadlock with band’s lead guitarist

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The rock band Journey has made many hits over the past 50 years, but the song that might now be resonating the loudest for some band and crew members is “Separate Ways.” A Delaware judge is being asked to resolve a deadlock pitting band founder and lead guitarist Neal Schon against longtime keyboardist Jonathan Cain. Cain says he and Schon “fundamentally disagree” on the management and operation of a company formed three years ago to oversee tour-related finances and wants the court to appoint a custodian. Cain’s attorneys have asked the judge Wednesday to fast-track the case amid the band’s current 50th Anniversary Freedom Tour, which concludes Nov. 17 in London.

