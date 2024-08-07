Judge says Mexican ex-official tried to bribe inmates in a bid for new US drug trial

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge says a former high-ranking Mexican official who was convicted in a U.S. drug case tried to bribe fellow inmates into making false statements to support his bid for a new trial. The judge rejected Genaro García Luna’s request Wednesday. García Luna was once Mexico’s top public safety official. He was convicted in New York federal court last year of taking payoffs to protect the drug cartels he was supposed to go after. He’s awaiting sentencing and has denied the charges. His lawyers say the jailhouse bribery allegations are bogus and they plan to appeal.

