Oklahoma parole board recommends governor spare the life of man on death row

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board has narrowly recommended to the governor that he spare the life of a man on death row. The board voted 3-2 on Wednesday to recommend clemency for 52-year-old Emmanuel Littlejohn. Littlejohn is scheduled to receive a lethal injection next month for his role in the 1992 shooting death of a convenience store clerk in south Oklahoma City. Littlejohn has admitted to his role in the robbery, but says his co-defendant fired the single shot that killed 31-year-old Kenneth Meers. Littlejohn’s attorneys argued to the board that the crime doesn’t warrant the death penalty. Gov. Kevin Stitt must now decide whether Littlejohn should be executed.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.