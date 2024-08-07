Roxane Gilmore, former first lady of Virginia, dies at age 70

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Roxane Gilmore, a teacher and professor who served as first lady of Virginia during her husband Jim Gilmore’s term as governor from 1998 to 2002, has died. She was 70. The former governor said on social media that she died Wednesday morning after a long illness. He did not disclose the cause. Virginia’s current governor, Republican Glenn Youngkin, said in a written statement that Roxane Gilmore’s down-to-earth demeanor will be missed. Youngkin credited her with overseeing an extensive renovation of the Executive Mansion in Richmond during her time as first lady. Roxane Gilmore was a student at the University of Virginia when she met her husband. They had been married since 1977.

