The GOP and Kansas’ Democratic governor ousted targeted lawmakers in the state’s primary

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly and her allies have unseated a fellow Democrat who consistently voted against her in the Legislature. GOP voters meanwhile ousted a lawmaker many Republicans blamed for Kelly’s narrow reelection two years ago. The losers in Tuesday’s primary included Democratic state Rep. Marvin Robinson, of Kansas City, and Republican state Sen. Dennis Pyle, of Hiawatha. Their parties picked nominees for congressional and legislative seats and scores of offices in the state’s 105 counties. Robinson had a four-person race, and the winner was Kansas City school board member Wanda Brownlee Paige. Pyle was in a three-candidate primary won by state information security officer Craig Bowser.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.