‘Alien: Romulus’ actors battled lifelike creatures to bring the film back to its horror roots

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (AP) — “Alien” Romulus,” one of the most anticipated movies of the summer, is set to be one of the scariest, as well. Director Fede Álvarez, the horror filmmaker behind “Evil Dead” and “Don’t Breathe,” used animatronic and puppet alien creatures, including the famed “face huggers” and the dreaded xenomorph, as he made the film. The film’s star, Cailee Spaeny, says those practical effects made it easy to act terrified. She called the frightful creations “such a gift because you’re not having to act against a tennis ball.” The creatures were created with help from a team who worked with legendary practical effects wizard Stan Winston. “Alien: Romulus” releases in theaters Aug. 16.

