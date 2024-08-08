Biden hosts World Series champion Texas Rangers at the White House, says they ’embody resilience’

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Texas Rangers have visited the White House to celebrate their 2023 World Series victory with President Joe Biden. He noted during the Thursday visit that the team was making a triumphant return to the city where the franchise was born. “You’re back in the nation’s capital as world champions,” said Biden, referencing a team that was once the Washington Senators before it moved to Texas in 1972. It’s a long-standing tradition for championship teams to come to the White House. The visit also meant a rare public appearance by Biden since his July 21 announcement that he was dropping his bid for reelection.

