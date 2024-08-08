Boeing’s new CEO visits factory that makes the 737 Max, including jet that lost door plug in flight

Boeing ‘s new CEO is on the job and visiting a key factory near Seattle. Robert “Kelly” Ortberg officially took over as Boeing CEO on Thursday. He is inheriting a company that’s been losing billions, is struggling fix its aircraft-manufacturing process, and has agreed to plead guilty in a fraud case. Ortberg says he is excited to dig in to the new assignment. Ortberg was the CEO of aerospace supplier Rockwell Collins from 2013 to 2018. He retired in 2021 but, now 64, is coming back to attempt a turnaround at Boeing. On his first day, he’s visiting the plant near Seattle where Boeing assembles the 737 Max jetliner.

