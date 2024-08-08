Explorer’s family could have difficulty winning their lawsuit against Titan sub owner, experts say

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Legal experts say a lawsuit stemming from the Titan submersible disaster felt inevitable, but winning a big judgment against the owner of the vessel could be very difficult. The family of French explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet filed a more than $50 million civil lawsuit against submersible owner OceanGate earlier this week. He was one of five people who died aboard the submersible in June 2023. Legal experts say Thursday that Nargeolet’s estate could potentially get some money from the lawsuit, but it could be a fraction of the amount sought. They also say it’s unclear if there will be any money available, as OceanGate has since shut down operations.

