NYC’s ice cream museum is sued by a man who says he broke his ankle jumping into the sprinkle pool

NEW YORK (AP) — A man who says he broke his ankle jumping into the sprinkle pool at the Museum of Ice Cream in New York City has filed a lawsuit alleging that the facility was negligent for not warning customers that it is unsafe to jump into the sprinkle pool. Plaintiff Jeremy Shorr says in his lawsuit filed Wednesday that he visited the museum in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood with his daughter on March 31, 2023 and suffered “severe and permanent personal injuries” when he jumped into the sprinkle pool. A museum spokesperson declined to comment on the lawsuit.

