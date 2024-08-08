Officer who killed a teen in a traffic stop performed at the Olympics opener. The family is incensed

PARIS (AP) — A French police officer who killed a teenager during a traffic stop performed for the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics. The family of the 19-year-old who was shot and killed is shocked and angry. An internal police investigation found that the young man had backed up his car and was threatening the life of another officer in the 2021 traffic stop. A homicide investigation is still underway. The office is an amateur BMX rider, and Paris 2024 Olympics organizers say performers were hired by an outside production agency. The officer’s participation in the Olympics ceremony is sparking renewed outcry against killings by French police, particularly of Arab and Black youths.

