Parents of 3 students who died in Parkland massacre, survivor reach large settlement with shooter

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Families of three students murdered during the 2018 massacre at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and a wounded former student have reached multimillion-dollar settlements in a lawsuit against the shooter. The parents of Luke Hoyer, Alaina Petty and Meadow Pollack each reached $50 million settlements with Nikolas Cruz. Wounded student Maddy Wilford agreed to a $40 million settlement. Their attorney, David Brill, says the settlements are there in case Cruz ever gets any significant money while serving his life sentence, though that’s unlikely. Cruz reached an agreement in June wherein he signed over the rights to his name and likeness to former student Anthony Borges, the most seriously wounded survivor.

