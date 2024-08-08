Philippe Petit recreates high-wire walk between World Trade Center’s twin towers on 50th anniversary

NEW YORK (AP) — Fifty years after his iconic high-wire walk between the twin towers of New York’s World Trade Center, Philippe Petit recreated the death-defying stunt with a performance about seven miles north of the trade center at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine. The 74-year-old artist sought to celebrate the “glorious days of the twin towers” rather than focus on their tragic end in a terrorist attack on Sept. 11, 2001. Petit said he aimed to honor both his remarkable feat and the legacy of the towers. Petit was arrested after crossing the towers and depicted that in the performance on Wednesday.

