Residents of Serbia’s lithium-rich region vow to block EU-backed mining

GORNJE NEDELJICE, Serbia (AP) — Residents of a tiny village in western Serbia don’t care if their government has agreed with the European Union to open a lithium mine in their sprawling valley: They say it is never going to happen. Planned lithium and borate excavation in western Serbia could push the Balkan nation closer to the EU and reduce the block’s dependency on China. But it has become a contentious issue in Serbia, triggering protests by thousands of people and fueling tensions. The government says the mine is a chance for progress and would be run according to top environmental standards. But critics warn of potentially irreparable damage to nature, including sources of drinking water, farm land and biodiversity.

