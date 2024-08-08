Top UN official tells Security Council that Islamic State group, affiliates gaining power in Africa

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A top U.N. counterterrorism official has told the Security Council that a vast stretch of Africa could fall under the control of groups affiliated with the Islamic State group and affiliated terrorist groups. Austrian authorities say both suspects in a foiled plot to attack Taylor Swift shows in Vienna appeared to be inspired by the Islamic State group and al-Qaida, although there was no link known between the alleged plot and the Islamic State group or its affiliates elsewhere in the world. In a regular report to the council, Under-Secretary-General for Counterterrorism Vladimir Voronkov told members that ISIS affiliates have “expanded and consolidated their area of operations” in West Africa and the Sahel.

