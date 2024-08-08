US jury convicts Mozambique’s ex-finance minister Manuel Chang in ‘tuna bonds’ corruption case

NEW YORK (AP) — A U.S. jury has convicted former Mozambican Finance Minister Manuel Chang in a bribe conspiracy case that welled up from from his country’s “tuna bond” scandal. A federal jury in New York delivered the verdict Thursday. Chang was accused of accepting bribes to put his African nation secretly on the hook for big loans to government-controlled companies for tuna fishing ships and other maritime projects. Prosecutors say the loans were plundered by bribes and kickbacks. Chang pleaded not guilty to conspiracy charges. He was finance minister from 2005 to 2015.

