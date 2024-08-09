Amtrak train hits tractor trailer in Connecticut, minor injuries reported

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — An Amtrak train carrying nearly 100 passengers has crashed into the rear of a tractor trailer in Connecticut. Amtrak says the accident happened shortly before 6 a.m. Friday in North Haven. Authorities say a train engineer was brought to a hospital with minor injuries, but no one else was hurt. The cause of the crash is under investigation. TV news video shows heavy damage to the rear of the truck’s trailer and an equipment pole with warning lights and a crossing arm. Amtrak and local train service in the area was temporarily suspended.

