Democrats and Republicans descend on western Wisconsin with high stakes up and down the ballot

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris’ first campaign stop in Wisconsin with her new running mate this week put her in a critical part of a swing state. It’s a largely rural area bordering Minnesota known for backing moderates from both parties. And while Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District is far from Democratic urban strongholds to the east, and not deep red like northern Wisconsin, both Harris and former President Donald Trump need to do well in the area. A competitive Democratic primary to be decided Tuesday for the congressional seat held by Republican Rep. Derrick Van Orden has put an even brighter spotlight on the district.

