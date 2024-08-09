Japan’s Kishida cancels Asia trip after scientists urge preparations for a possible ‘megaquake’

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has canceled a planned trip to Central Asia to lead the government’s response after scientists urged people to prepare for a possible “megaquake” off the country’s southern coast. The Japan Meteorological Agency issued its first ever “megaquake advisory” on Thursday warning of a possible future major earthquake after a magnitude 7.1 quake shook Kyushu island earlier in the day. Thursday’s quake injured 16 people, most of them slightly, and caused no major damage. Scientists at the meteorological agency analyzed the quake and issued the “megaquake advisory” for areas near a long underwater trough responsible for past devastating earthquakes, sparking public unease.

