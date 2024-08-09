Man who encouraged torching hotels for asylum seekers in Britain gets 3 years in prison

LONDON (AP) — A man who used social media to stoke racial hatred during far-right violence in Britain and encouraged people to torch hotels housing asylum seekers has been sentenced to more than three years in prison. The sentencing on Friday of Tyler Kay was among the harshest for people who have taken part in or encouraged violence in the past two weeks. The government has pledged to track down and prosecute those responsible, including people who incite violence online. Nearly 600 people have been arrested since violent disorder erupted last week, following misinformation spread online that incorrectly identified a mass stabbing suspect as a Muslim asylum seeker.

