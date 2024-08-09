Noah Lyles decided to race with COVID-19. The USOPC’s CEO is ‘100% comfortable’ with that decision
AP National Writer
PARIS (AP) — The head of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee says she is “100% comfortable” with Noah Lyles’ decision to run in the 200 meters after testing positive for COVID-19 two days before the event. Lyles didn’t publicly reveal he’d tested positive for the virus until after he won bronze Thursday night at the Paris Olympics. Sarah Hirshland is the CEO of USOPC. She told The Associated Press that protocols were put in place for Lyles after he tested positive and he was closely monitored by USA Track. She said whether or not Lyles raced was left for him to decide.