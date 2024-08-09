Q&A: John Legend on his ambitious children’s album, ‘My Favorite Dream,’ and new single, ‘L-O-V-E’

NEW YORK (AP) — Twenty years on from the release of his career-making debut album, John Legend is entering uncharted territory. The R&B-pop singer tells The Associated Press that he will release his first-ever children’s album, “My Favorite Dream,” later this month. Produced by Sufjan Stevens, the record is lush, and centers on universal themes like love and family. Legend, a father of four with wife Chrissy Teigen, says he made it a point to write songs that work for adults, too. Some will even resonate with those who don’t have children. There are soulful, capital-J John Legend songs here with poignant messaging. The album will be released Aug. 30.

