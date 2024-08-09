Rev It Up: MLB to hold Braves-Reds game at Bristol Motor Speedway next August

Major League Baseball is coming to Bristol Motor Speedway with the Braves and the Reds taking part in the Speedway Classic in August 2025. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee was on hand at “Thunder Valley” for the announcement Friday. The game will be held on Aug. 2, the last of three-game series where the first two contests will be played in Cincinnati. The track holds more than 146,000 people for NASCAR and set a college record of 156,990 fans when it hosted Tennessee and Virginia Tech there in 2016.

