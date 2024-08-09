US announces $125 million military aid package for Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is sending Ukraine an additional $125 million in weapons to assist in its military operations against Russia, including much-needed air defense capabilities, radars to detect and counter enemy artillery and anti-tank weapons. The package announced Friday by the White House comes as Ukraine has launched its largest ground offensive on Russian soil since the war began in February 2022. The weapons will be drawn from existing U.S. stocks. It brings the total amount of U.S. aid to Ukraine since 2022 to $55.6 billion.

