Arizona county canvass starts recount process in tight Democratic primary in US House race

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s most populous county has certified its primary election results, setting off the process for a recount in a tight Democratic contest in the 3rd Congressional District. The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors signed off on the results Monday. Yassamin Ansari and Raquel Terán are separated by 42 votes in the race. Arizona law requires an automatic recount when the margin is .5 percentage points or less. Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes will confirm the need for a recount, then petition the Maricopa County Superior Court to authorize it. Whoever wins will face Republican Jeff Zink in the November general election.

