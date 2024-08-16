Harvard and graduate students settle sexual harassment lawsuit

BOSTON (AP) — Harvard University and three graduate students have settled a federal lawsuit over claims of sexual harassment. The lawsuit accused the Ivy League school of ignoring complaints about a renowned professor and allowing him to intimidate students by threatening to hinder their careers. A federal magistrate judge formally accepted the settlement on Thursday, its terms not disclosed. Now retired from Harvard, professor John Comaroff denied ever harassing or retaliating against any student, and said he was made a scapegoat in a campaign against the university. The students’ lawyers said they were courageous in speaking up, and can now move on with their lives and careers.

