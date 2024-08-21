Pressure mounts against judicial overhaul in Mexico amid market concerns and striking judges

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Judges and magistrates in Mexico have joined forces with other federal court employees in a strike meant to paralyze a judicial overhaul proposed by the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador. Since Monday, thousands of court employees have camped outside federal courts in protest of the president’s proposed changes including requiring judges to be elected. Judges and magistrates officially joined the strike Wednesday.

