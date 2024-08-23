Judge declines to dismiss murder case against Karen Read after July mistrial

DEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts judge has ruled that Karen Read can be re-tried for murder and leaving the scene where her Boston police officer boyfriend died. The defense argued that trying her again on these counts would be unconstitutional double jeopardy. They said jurors came forward after her mistrial saying they were deadlocked only on a manslaughter count, and had agreed without telling the judge that she wasn’t guilty on the other counts. Read is accused of ramming into John O’Keefe with her SUV and leaving him for dead in a snowstorm. Judge Beverly Cannone’s decision released Friday moves the case toward a January retrial.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.