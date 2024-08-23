Judge narrows Anna Netrebko lawsuit against Met Opera to gender discrimination

NEW YORK (AP) — Anna Netrebko’s lawsuit against the Metropolitan Opera has been narrowed to gender discrimination claims by a federal judge, who agreed to dismiss the star soprano’s allegations of defamation, breach of contract and discrimination because of national origin. U.S. District Judge Analisa Nadine Torres in Manhattan issued a 23-page decision in the suit, filed by Netrebko on Aug. 4 last year. The Met dropped the Russian soprano from future engagements shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. Met General Manager Peter Gelb had demanded she repudiate Russia President President Vladimir Putin.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.