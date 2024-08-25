Wildfires in Brazil leave at least 2 dead in Sao Paulo state. Dozens of cities are on high alert

SAO PAULO (AP) — Local authorities in Brazil say that wildfires in Brazil’s southern Sao Paulo state have killed at least two people. At least 36 cities are on high alert. The state’s governor said Saturday that local and federal authorities were stepping up efforts to control the fires. The fires have raged in the region outside Sao Paulo. The city is one of Latin America’s most populous. Sao Paulo state’s governor told journalists that at least 7,300 government workers and volunteers had been deployed across the state to “contain the advance and put out these fires.”

