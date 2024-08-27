Florida says execution shouldn’t be stayed for Parkinson’s symptoms
Associated Press/Report for America
TALLAHASSEE, FL (AP) — Attorneys for the state of Florida say the execution of a man with Parkinson’s symptoms should not be delayed. Death row inmate Loran Cole is appealing the state’s lethal injection procedures to the U.S. Supreme Court. But Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody argues that Cole waited too long to raise his claims. Cole says Florida’s drug cocktail for lethal injection will likely cause him needless pain and suffering, due to his Parkinson’s disease. Cole has appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court to stay his execution, which is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Thursday,