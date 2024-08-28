A second elephant calf in 2 weeks is born at a California zoo

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — The second elephant calf in two weeks has been born at a California zoo. The Fresno Chaffee Zoo says African elephant Amahle gave birth on Monday. Amahle’s mother, Nolwazi, gave birth to another male calf earlier this month at the zoo, about 150 miles southeast of San Francisco. The zoo is involved in an elephant breeding program in the hope that the animals can be seen by zoogoers in years to come. Some animal activists have criticized keeping elephants in zoos because of their complex needs.

