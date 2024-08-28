Attorney for white homeowner who shot Ralph Yarl says his client needs a psychological evaluation
Associated Press
The attorney for an elderly white homeowner who shot Ralph Yarl after the teenage Black honor student came to his home by mistake says his client needs a psychological exam. The attorney filed a motion Tuesday on behalf of Andrew Lester, who was 84 at the time of the shooting and is now 85. Lester has pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree assault and armed criminal action in the April 13, 2023, shooting of Yarl, then 16. The trial in the case is scheduled to begin Oct. 7.