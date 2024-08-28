Authorities search for missing California couple last seen leaving home on nudist ranch

REDLANDS, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in southern California are searching for a missing couple last seen leaving their home on a nudist ranch over the weekend. Police in the city of Redlands say 73-year-old Stephanie Menard and her 79-year-old husband, Daniel, were reported missing Sunday by a worried friend. Their pet dog is also missing. Police say the couple’s unlocked car was found near their home and that both their phones were left behind at the residence. The couple’s friend says they live on the Olive Dell Ranch nudist resort about a two-hour drive east of Los Angeles. Tammie Wilkerson says the Menards “are very sweet people” and that their disappearance is “very confusing.”

