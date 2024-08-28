New Jersey man drowns while rescuing 2 of his children in Delaware River

DELAWARE WATER GAP, Pa. (AP) — A New Jersey man vacationing with his family in Pennsylvania drowned in the Delaware River while rescuing two of his children who were struggling in the water. Baruch Ber Ziemba was visiting the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area with his wife and seven children. The 39-year-old Lakewood man was on a boat when he saw the two children struggling near the recreation area’s Bushkill Access around 1:45 p.m. Monday. Ziemba jumped into the water and got the children to safety before he was dragged by a wave. His body was recovered about 90 minutes later. No other injuries were reported in the incident.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.