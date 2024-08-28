RFK Jr. appeals ruling that knocked him off New York’s presidential election ballot
Associated Press
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — An attorney for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. asked a state appeals court to overturn a ruling that would keep him off New York’s ballot. The arguments Wednesday come even as the candidate has suspended his independent presidential bid and was seeking to remove his name from contention in other states. A state judge ruled earlier this month that Kennedy’s name should not appear on the ballot because he falsely claimed a residence in a New York City suburb on nominating petitions despite living in California. Kennedy attorney Jim Walden told a judges that courts have considered petition addresses valid unless there is evidence of deception or confusion.