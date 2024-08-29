11th Circuit allows Alabama to enforce its ban on gender-affirming care for minors

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama can continue enforcing its ban on gender-affirming care for minors. The 11th U.S. Court of Appeals declined to reconsider a January decision that let the law take effect. Families with transgender children challenged the law, which imposes up to 10 years in prison for treating people under 19 with puberty blockers or hormones. Twenty-five states now have similar bans. The Supreme Court will consider their constitutionality in its upcoming term. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said Thursday that the decision “is a big win to protect children.” Lawyers for the plaintiffs said “laws like this have no place in a free country.”

