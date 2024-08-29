Bettors banking on Eagles resurgence, Cowboys regression as NFL season begins
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Eagles looked as if they were ready to return to the Super Bowl last season after beating the Bills 37-34 in overtime to move to 10-1. Then Philadelphia lost six of its final seven games that included a 32-9 stinker in the playoffs to the Buccaneers. But now the Eagles might be back to form. Many bettors are banking on it. They also believe the Dallas Cowboys might be heading the other way.