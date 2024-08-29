Criminal charges weighed against a man after a country music star stops show over an alleged assault

PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — Criminal charges are being considered for a man suspected of hitting a woman at a concert in an incident that prompted country musician Scotty McCreery to stop his show and call the man out. The singer from North Carolina summoned police and security from the stage at the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo and asked if the woman was OK. Audience members could be heard booing and chanting as officials responded during the Aug 24 concert. Authorities said Thursday that the man was not arrested and potential charges were referred to prosecutors. McCreery gained fame as a teenager appearing on the television show “American Idol.”

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.