Ex-DC police officer is sentenced to 5 years in prison for fatally shooting man in car

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former police officer in Washington, D.C., has been sentenced to five years in prison for fatally shooting a 27-year-old man who had been sleeping in the driver’s seat of a car stopped at a traffic light. Former Metropolitan Police Department Sgt. Enis Jevric pleaded guilty in February to involuntary manslaughter and using excessive force in the August 2021 shooting death of 27-year-old An’Twan Gilmore. U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss also sentenced Jevric on Thurdsday to five years of supervised release after his prison term.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.