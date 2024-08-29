Health officials in Wisconsin, Illinois report 3 West Nile virus deaths

Health officials say two people in eastern Wisconsin and one person in northeastern Illinois have died of West Nile virus. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says Thursday that a third person in that state also has been hospitalized because of the mosquito-borne illness. The Lake County Health Department and Community Health Center in Illinois says three people in that county tested positive for the virus over the past seven days. One of the victims experienced symptom onset in mid-August and died shortly thereafter. West Nile virus is commonly spread through the bite of an infected mosquito. While most people don’t experience symptoms, about 1 in 5 can develop a fever, headache, body aches, vomiting, diarrhea or rash.

